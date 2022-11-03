Lions to open EPCR campaign against Dragons instead of Worcester Warriors

The Lions were scheduled to play Worcester Warriors but due to the English club entering administration, they have been suspended by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) from participating in any rugby-related activities, along with Wasps.

Johannesburg — The Emirate Lions will play the Dragons RFC in their first EPCR Challenge Cup match, it was confirmed on Thursday, in a statement released by the EPCR.

“Following the RFU’s decisions to suspend Wasps and Worcester Warriors from the Gallagher Premiership for the remainder of the season, both clubs cannot be included in the 2022/23 EPCR Challenge Cup fixture schedule.

“Due to the resulting changes to the number of clubs eligible to compete in the tournament, EPCR has worked with all relevant stakeholders to agree that Wasps’ and Worcester Warriors’ original opponents will now play against one another in Pool B, which has been reduced to eight clubs.”

The Lions and Dragons are no strangers to one another, as both participate and have played against each other in the United Rugby Championship (URC). Indeed, they are scheduled to play each other at the end of the month in Johannesburg in that tournament.