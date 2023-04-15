Lions’ URC ambitions over after losing thriller to unbeaten Leinster

Johannesburg — An incredible second half performance from a Leinster team bereft of their big-name players ended any chance the Emirates Lions had of qualifying for the play-offs of the United Rugby Championship on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park. The victory ensured that the Irish giants remain undefeated in the tournament, but once the Lions look back on their performance, especially in the second half, they will rue their poor execution. The hosts had Leinster on the ropes at half-time and should have closed out the bout with a positive outcome, but they just made too many fundamental mistakes.

They should have claimed the result when Leinster were sanctioned down to 13-men. Instead, their season-long short-coming were exposed as they mandhandled the ball, while not taking full control of their territory and possession. It was an entertaining clash, nonetheless, which also marked the final homeground appearance of Jaco Kriel. The Lions gave Kriel the honour of leading the team out onto the field, an indication that the Springbok flank will possibly hang up his cleats at the end of this season. Kriel never truly recovered from an injury in 2017 but he will be remembered as a legend at Ellis Park for his contribution during a dominant period during the mid-2010s.

A subsequent move to English club Gloucester failed to reinvigorate his career as he continued to be subjected to frustrating set-backs and injuries. Nevertheless, the former Lions caption will be fondly remembered and beloved by the team’s supporters. He managed to complete the full 80-minutes of the match unbent but certainly disappointed. Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber will leave for Leinster after this year’s World Cup to slot in as an assistant coach in Dublin, and he will have a few work-ons in the new season as Edwill van der Merwe danced his way through the Leinster line to open the scoring for the Joburgers.

After the second minute try of prop Vakh Abdaladze, Van der Merwe’s try stung the Lions into action and they proceeded to control and create a handful of chances that they failed to convert into points. Flyhalf Gianni Lombard, however, did manage to capitalise with a moment of individual brilliance, snaffling up a loose ball, toeing it ahead twice and finishing off over the whitewash. Equally, Leinster were good in their play. They weathered the pressure, creating a number of chances that they finally completed with centre Liam Turner cantering over the tryline. Meanwhile, the Lions were punching massive holes on the right wing, exposing Leinster with clean and quick breakdowns and pace. Van der Merwe sold a massive dummy to create one such gap, offloading thereafter to Sanele Nohamba, who passed onto captain Marius Louw with a spectacular behind the back effort, which released the outside centre to dot over.

One prerequisite to keep their URC play-off had been ticked off within the first 40 – the bonus point try secured as they headed back into the shed - and only completing victory remained on their to-do-list. Much to the chagrin of the Ellis Park faithful, they could not manage that feat. A niggly Leinster never made it comfortable as prop Michael Milne and replacement back Rob Russell kept them interested in a possible result. The Joburgers would have thought that a successful penalty from Nohamba, two Leinster yellow cards – one to No 9 Nick McCarthy and the other to fullback Chris Cosgrave, which resulted in a penalty try - would have sealed the match but then a spirited Leinster never submitted.

A returned Cosgrave, and a conversion from an unerring Sam Prendergast, levelled matters. Poor decision-making on the Lions' part followed, with a last-gasp Prendergast penalty sealing the Lions fate while upholding Leinster’s impressive record this season. Point-scorers Emirates Lions 36 — Tries: Van der Merwe, Lombard, Louw, Horn, Penalty try; Conversions: Nohamba (4); Penalty: Nohamba