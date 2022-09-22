LISTEN: 1 000 free beers on Jake White after Bulls’ URC clash against Edinburgh at Loftus Versfeld

Pretoria — First they reduced ticket prices to start from just R25, and now the Bulls have gone a step further - free beer! Yes, you heard right: Bulls coach Jake White pledged to pay for a round of cold ones for the first 1 000 people who enter the beer tent after Saturday’s United Rugby Championship (URC) clash against Edinburgh at Loftus Versfeld.

In an interview with Pretoria radio station Jacaranda FM on Thursday, White said that he wanted to encourage Bulls supporters to make their way to the stadium to scream for their favourite team in light blue jerseys. The Bulls went all the way to the final last season, where they went down 18-13 to the Stormers in Cape Town. The Bulls-Edinburgh match starts at 2.30pm, and then the beer tent will have a big screen showing the Springboks' Rugby Championship Test against Argentina in Durban (5.05pm kick-off) after the Bulls match, so fans can enjoy the game in style.

"We want to get as many people (as possible to the field). It's an afternoon game, and I know it's Heritage Day. And part of our heritage is that you braai and have a couple of beers," White said. "So, one of the things that we could do is, why don't we give the first thousand guys - I'll pay for that - who go into the beer tent after the game, I will buy their first beer! "Hopefully we will be celebrating a great result."

