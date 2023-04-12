Lock battle holds the key in Stormers’ URC clash against Munster

Cape Town — One part of their game plan functioned against Exeter in the Champions Cup and the Stormers are keen to continue running their line-outs with success when they face Munster and their South African and Irish internationals on Saturday. A big battle is expected when the likes of lock Marvin Orie and the rest of the Stormers' line-out and scrum weigh up against towering Springbok lock RG Snyman and South African Jean Kleyn in the Irish club's set-piece.

The United Rugby Championship (URC) match in the DHL Stadium (kick-off 6.15pm) is an important one for the Stormers in their bid to secure second place on the overall log. Snyman recently returned from a long-term injury and is finding his rhythm again, while Kleyn is an old hand and former Stormers teammate of props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe. Orie, who's been the director of the Stormers line-out, said they are looking forward to the battle with Snyman, who is trying to regain his form ahead of the World Cup later this year, and the other Munster forwards.

"Everyone knows RG has been out injured for quite some time, so for me, it's good to see him back after what he's been through," Orie said. "All those months being out injured. He's a really good player and together with him, they have a couple of other guys who also played for Ireland. "RG, with the others, is a big threat and it is going to be a good match-up."

According to Orie, they have done their homework on Munster and what they will bring on Saturday. He said it's important, like with any other competition, to try and get into the minds of their opposition, to try and understand their systems and see what they do well. But at the same time to see where the opportunities are to put them under pressure.

"The challenge will be to see those opportunities and try to exploit them. We've put in quite a bit of work, and there's still a bit of time left to do so. "I am quite sure we'll be ready by the weekend." Orie said the disappointment of their Exeter loss is a tough one to put behind them because the team has set a high standard.

"There was quite a bit of disappointment from everybody. I don't think we played to our standards and what we've set for ourselves in the last few months. "So that was disappointing. But as I said, the thing about rugby is, we have another opportunity this weekend in a really good competition against a top team. "Our set-pieces - line-outs and scrums - are a big part of our game. We have some special players in our backline, but that doesn't mean anything if we can't give them quality ball. We take a lot of pride in our set-pieces."

Forwards coach Rito Hlungwani, said they are prepared for what the Munster pack will bring, whether it's in the line-outs or scrums. "Jean (Kleyn) is a former Stormer, over two meters tall. You have RG, a Springbok, also over two meters tall. And Peter O'Mahony, an Irish international. "They have high-quality players and a good set-piece. So it will definitely be a nice challenge for us coming this weekend.“