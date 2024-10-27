Losing Damian Willemse was a massive blow, Stormers coach John Dobson

After watching his side fall away in the second half to Glasgow Warriors in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash in Stellenbosch on Saturday, Stormers coach John Dobson was left to rue his team’s attitude in the wake of their 28-17 defeat. Their approach in the final stages of the encounter, however, was not the only sour point for the Stormers.

Versatile Springbok backline player Damian Willemse pulled up suddenly after scoring a try in the first half, with what appeared to be a groin injury. It places his November tour with the Springboks in doubt if the injury is anything more than a niggle. Willemse accounted for the first try of the match, but that would be the end of his participation in the clash which lasted just over 30 minutes.

Kyle Rowe scores in the corner to give Glasgow Warriors the lead 🏉![CDATA[]]>👇



📺 Stream #VURC on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/5H6xLJby5o — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 26, 2024 Sign of things to come It was perhaps a sign of things to come for the Stormers who were the better of the sides in the first period, but an inspired second 40 from the Warriors showed just why they are the defending champions.