Lukhanyo Am heeds Sharks captaincy call for ‘Mission Impossible’ against Leinster

Johannesburg - The Sharks will be captained by Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am for their “Mission Impossible” United Rugby Championship quarter-final in Dublin against Leinster while James Venter comes in for injured skipper Siya Kolisi. There is also a start for 20-year-old lock Corne Rahl in the second row, an area where the Sharks have suffered a series of injury casualties, including Springbok icon Eben Etzebeth.

The young Rahl has been rewarded for his fiery performances for the Sharks in the Currie Cup, a competition that has also given Venter a new lease on life and he will be delighted to back in the starting lineup after a long period on the outer. Venter was one of the best Sharks player when they topped Super Rugby just before Covid-19 struck, but he has struggled to nail down a place in recent seasons.

In a forced change at flyhalf, the injured Curwin Bosch is replaced by Boeta Chamberlain, who moves from fullback where there is a welcome return for “Weekend Special” Aphelele Fassi. In another forced change on the right wing, Marbus Potegier comes in for Werner Kok.