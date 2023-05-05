Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Friday, May 5, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Lukhanyo Am heeds Sharks captaincy call for ‘Mission Impossible’ against Leinster

Lukhanyo Am of Cell C Sharks BKT United Rugby Championship, Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli, Wales

The Sharks will be captained by Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am for their United Rugby Championship quarter-final in Dublin against Leinster. Picture: Andy Watts/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg - The Sharks will be captained by Springbok centre Lukhanyo Am for their “Mission Impossible” United Rugby Championship quarter-final in Dublin against Leinster while James Venter comes in for injured skipper Siya Kolisi.

There is also a start for 20-year-old lock Corne Rahl in the second row, an area where the Sharks have suffered a series of injury casualties, including Springbok icon Eben Etzebeth.

The young Rahl has been rewarded for his fiery performances for the Sharks in the Currie Cup, a competition that has also given Venter a new lease on life and he will be delighted to back in the starting lineup after a long period on the outer.

Venter was one of the best Sharks player when they topped Super Rugby just before Covid-19 struck, but he has struggled to nail down a place in recent seasons.

More on this

In a forced change at flyhalf, the injured Curwin Bosch is replaced by Boeta Chamberlain, who moves from fullback where there is a welcome return for “Weekend Special” Aphelele Fassi.

In another forced change on the right wing, Marbus Potegier comes in for Werner Kok.

Sharks team: 15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Marnus Potgieter, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Boeta Chamberlain, 9 Grant Williams, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 James Venter 5, Corne Rahl, 4 Gerbrandt Grobler, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi 1 Ox Nche.

Replacements: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Carlu Sadie, Jeandre Labuschagne, Phepsi Buthelezi, Cameron Wright, Rohan Janse van Rensburg, Nevaldo Fleurs.

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Leinster RugbySiya KolisiBongi MbonambiRugbyUnited Rugby ChampionshipSpringboksSharks

Share

Recent stories by:

Mike Greenaway
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe