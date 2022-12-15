Lukhanyo Am on the bench for Sharks’ Champions Cup clash against Bordeaux

Durban — There is a double Springbok boost in the Sharks team to play Bordeaux in the Champions Cup on Friday night in the south of France, with Lukhanyo Am at last back from injury and Thomas du Toit available again after serving his suspension.
Am is back from a long injury layoff and will be used off the bench, but Du Toit slots straight back in for Ox Nche.
It is a fortuitous swap in the front row in that Du Toit has served his ban for a dangerous tackle at Twickenham against England last month November, while Nche is beginning his suspension for head contact with a Harlequins player last week.
Otherwise the Sharks’ backline is the same one that started in the 39-31 win against Harlequins and in the pack, the only changes are the forced ones in the front row.
Sharks: 15 Boeta Chamberlain, 14 Werner Kok, 13 Francois Venter, 12 Ben Tapuai, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Phepsi Buthelezi, 7 Vincent Tshituka, 6 Siya Kolisi (capt), 5 Gerbrant Grobler, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ntuthuko Mchunu
Substitutes: 16 Dan Jooste, 17 Dian Bleuler, 18 Hanro Jacobs, 19 Hyron Andrews, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Grant Williams, 22 Lionel Cronje, 23 Lukhanyo Am
