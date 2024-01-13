Make or break for Bulls against Bristol as two Ruans return

Bulls boss Jake White admits that the required resting period for the World Cup-winning Springboks is a “catch-22” situation. But at least he was able to call on his two stalwart Ruans, Vermaak and Nortjé, when announcing his team yesterday for today’s Champions Cup showdown against Bristol Bears in England (5.15pm SA time kick-off).

Springboks Willie le Roux, Kurt-lee Arendse, Canan Moodie and Marco van Staden were all left behind in South Africa as the Bulls made their way to South West England this week as part of their necessary time off during the franchise season following their exploits in France last September and October. National director of rugby Rassie Erasmus also wants to ensure that the Springboks are in prime shape for the July home series against Ireland. Each SA franchise can decide when to give their Boks a break, and White has opted to give them extended leave from the festive season after they last played in the 20-26 loss to the Stormers on December 23.

But it comes at a difficult time for the Bulls, who need to get at least a losing bonus point at what will be a freezing Ashton Gate this evening to remain in contention for the Champions Cup play-offs. “It is a catch-22 because when do you rest and when don’t you rest them? The reality is they need to be given an eight-week break. This doesn’t mean we prioritise the one competition (United Rugby Championship) over the other (Champions Cup), because we have big ambitions for both,” White said. “Yes, there was an idea to rest the one and keep the other. However, I decided on giving the mass a rest because they play better as a combination.

“So, I looked at the players we have and thought this will not influence our planning that much, but rather give them off now, which will be an extra week over Christmas with their families, but nothing untoward the competitions.” White was still able to pick a strong Bulls team outside the World Cup Boks yesterday, although the likes of Stedman Gans, Cameron Hanekom, Akker van der Merwe (all rotation) and Nizaam Carr (ankle niggle) are not part of the match-23. Marcell Coetzee captains the side from openside flank alongside Elrigh Louw and Mpilo Gumede in a powerful loose trio, while Embrose Papier and Johan Goosen are the halfbacks.

Harold Vorster teams up with David Kriel in midfield, with Devon Williams, Sebastian de Klerk and Sergeal Petersen reunited in the back three. The Bulls will hope that young hooker Jan-Hendrik Wessels has sorted out his lineout-throwing issues after some crucial errors in the second half against the Stormers. But he will be helped by the fact that usual first-choice locks Vermaak – who will start at No 4 – and Nortjé are back from injury in what is expected to be a highly physical battle for possession in the forwards, whether in the scrums, lineouts or mauls.

“Over the last few weeks, they (Bristol) have mauled a lot and they have played well. They would have gotten a lot out of their victory over the Sale Sharks, so we expect them to come at us fired up,” White said. “They are definitely not an eighthon-the-log (in the English Premiership) team, but maybe they just started the season badly and now they are playing catch-up.

“We have come here to win, it is that simple. The reality is, this is a make-or-break fixture for both teams because the reality is whoever wins this match is almost, almost guaranteed a spot in the play-offs. “Winning one and losing one has left us in the middle of the pool, and this fixture will give us clarity. “This is a massive game for us because it could influence the next four to five weeks in terms of our planning and travel.”

Bulls Team 15 Devon Williams 14 Sebastian de Klerk 13 David Kriel 12 Harold Vorster 11 Sergeal Petersen 10 Johan Goosen 9 Embrose Papier 8 Mpilo Gumede 7 Elrigh Louw 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain) 5 Reinhardt Ludwig 4 Ruan Vermaak 3 Wilco Louw 2 Jan-hendrik Wessels 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: 16 Tiaan Lange 17 Simphiwe Matanzima 18 Khutha Mchunu 19 Ruan Nortjé 20 Deon Slabbert 21 Keagan Johannes 22 Chris Smith 23 Henry Immelman.