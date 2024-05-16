More good news for Stormers as Evan Roos commits long-term future

Big No 8 Evan Roos has become the fourth Stormers player to commit his future with the franchise after signing a new deal that will keep him in Cape Town until 2027 The Stormers also recently announced new deals for exciting young back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, centre Dan du Plessis and and lock Ruben van Heerden.

The 24-year-old Roos, who went to school at at Paarl Boys High, has already played 50 matches for the Stormers since joining the team from the Sharks early in 2021. Roos was one of the Stormers’ standout players during their run to the United Rugby Championship title in 2022, winning the URC Players' Player of the Season, the Next-Gen Player of the Season, and the Fans' Player of the Season awards. After an injury-plagued 2023, Roos seems to be getting back to his best, putting in one of his best performances of the season in the Stormers’ win over the Dragons in their previous URC outing.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson is pleased to have secured Roos on their books for another three years, along with the some of the other young talent in the Cape. “Evan has been simply sensational since joining us three years ago and at just 24, there is still plenty more to come from him in a Stormers jersey,” said Dobson. “He brings physicality, pace and most of all a fantastic attitude to everything he does and we look forward to watching him continue to grow in our system.

Evan Roos talks us through how he felt getting an opportunity to start a Test match for the Springboks at Twickenham 💪![CDATA[]]>🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



🎥 Get to know the Stormers No. 8 in #BoksInTheSpotlight: https://t.co/EQxajBbfL8 #MTNDoingWhatItTakes #1Team60MillionVoices pic.twitter.com/A9uHVVmW58 — MTN Rugby (@MTN_Rugby) November 8, 2023 “These extensions and a few more that will be announced soon show that the key players in this squad are committed to our vision and have bought-in to build something special over the next few years, which is very exciting,” Dobson added.

Roos said that the decision to sign a three-year extension was an easy one. “My rugby career has been transformed here at the DHL Stormers and playing for this team means a lot to me,” said Roos. “We have still got so much that we can achieve together and I want to play a central role in the future success that is to come,” he said.