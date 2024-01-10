The Bulls’ Mpilo Gumede might not have been well known outside of Durban at the start of the season, but he is quickly becoming a force to be reckoned with at the Bulls. The strapping 1.92m, 110kg loose forward was a schoolboy star in KZN, having matriculated from Durban High School and been selected for the SA Schools side in 2017 and 2018.

But Gumede didn’t get many opportunities in the Sharks senior side, and was snapped up by Jake White to make Pretoria his new home. A slight ankle strain stalled his initial progress at Loftus Versfeld, but the 23-year-old arguably came of age in the 29-28 Champions Cup defeat to Lyon in France in mid-December, and built on that display with another powerful performance in the 26-20 United Rugby Championship loss to the Stormers in Cape Town a week later. The Bulls have had a couple of weeks off over the festive season, and begin 2024 with another tough Champions Cup encounter away to the Bristol Bears at Ashton Gate in south-west England on Saturday (5.15pm kick-off).

Gumede will hope it’s a case of third time lucky for him and the

Bulls after two consecutive defeats. Asked if he is missing the Durban beachfront yet, he giggled: “For now, I think it’s going well. Pretoria is suiting me well so far. “To be honest with you, there is a lot of pressure. But it’s good pressure and good competition, so I think being in this environment is very good for me.

“It’s challenging me as a young player coming up, understanding what I need to do at what times. So, I think it’s a very good position for me.” Gumede – a dynamic ball carrier who is able to put in the big hits in defence – has benefited from White’s willingness to rotate his squad more often than last season, which has also created better depth. And working with Springboks such as Marco van Staden, Marcell Coetzee, Elrigh Louw and Nizaam Carr in the loose trio has improved his game as well.

“I believe that everyone is happy. We’ve got a very good squad, and everyone is playing and rotation (is working) nicely – so everyone is in a good space,” Gumede said.

“Having so many experienced guys around you teaches you leadership. When the chips are not on your side, how to control yourself … “So, you just learn a lot, and outside of rugby as well. It’s a very good competition and relationship amongst us. “I believe I can always improve in everything.

“Maybe I can say defensively, I can do much better. General play, carrying hard (are my strengths) – that’s what I enjoy the most.” Gumede said that he prefers operating as a No 8, but is pleased to feature at blindside flank as well. He may just bump into former

All Black and Blues stalwart Steven Luatua – who also turned out for Samoa at last year’s Rugby World Cup. Luatua captained Bristol and started at blindside flank in a welcome 22-14 English Premiership victory over the Sale Sharks in Manchester last weekend. White may opt to rest some of his big-name Bok stars for the following weekend’s Champions

Cup clash against Bordeaux at Loftus Versfeld. But the Bulls’ back-up players were unlucky to lose to Lyon in December, and will feel that they can go one step further against Bristol – even if the weather is set to be freezing cold once more.

“We understand where we are, and we’ve learnt from the other games we’ve lost,” Gumede said. “So, we are in a good space, and we understand what we need to do …