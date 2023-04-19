Munster’s RG Snyman to miss Sharks URC clash

Durban - The Sharks will be a touch relieved that Springbok lock RG Snyman has failed a concussion test and will not play for Munster at Hollywoodbets Kings Park on Saturday in a final-round United Rugby Championship match. Snyman was back to his best in Munster’s victory over the Stormers last week in Cape Town in what was his second game back following a long period out of the game with a succession of injuries.

Snyman’s 65-minute performance last week will have impressed the Springbok selectors and while he is once more on the sidelines, it is not a long-term issue this time. He left the field for a head impact assessment and did not return and now is out of the match against the Sharks. In positive news for Munster, hooker Diarmuid Barron is likely to play this week after looking in serious doubt last Saturday night when he came off with a neck injury. But the news is that the injury is not serious and he is set to play against the Sharks. Barron was in fine form last week, scoring two tries in his team’s 26-24 win.