Powell is looking to make it five wins in a row since taking over as (acting) head coach from Sean Everitt and he has assembled a powerful unit for what should be a classic derby with the Sharks’ arch-rivals from Pretoria.

Durban - Sharks director Neil Powell has brought back his Bok big guns for the Bulls’ visit to Durban but has also shrewdly freshened up his team for this vital United Rugby Championship clash on New Year’s Eve.

Powell rested some of his Boks last week and he was thrilled to still beat the Lions 37-7 but for this big bash, he has reinstalled heavyweights in Eben Etzebeth, Ox Nche, Siya Kolisi and Bongi Mbonmabi.

It is a powerhouse pack that also sees the return from injury of the fiery flank Henco van Wyk while Phepsi Buthelezi plays of the bench this week and Sikhumbuzo Notshe starts at No 8.

In the backs, Marnus Potgieter is in for the injured Werner Kok, this being the only change to last week’s backline as Powell looks to maintain continuity amongst the backs.