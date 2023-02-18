Cape Town – Manie Libbok underlined his class once more as he slotted a late drop goal to give the Stormers a deserved 23-19 victory over the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. The Bok flyhalf had nailed two difficult conversions earlier in the game in front of over 41 000 spectators – a new United Rugby Championship record in South Africa – as the visitors fought back from 12-3 down in the first half.

Jake White’s team launched a comeback of their own in the second half when wing Sbu Nkosi dotted down, but it was not to be for the home side as Libbok booted over a three-pointer with seven minutes left. Marcel Theunissen and the DHL Stormers gets the first try f the match ⚡



Vodacom #URC

The hosts created a few more opportunities in the closing stages, but first conceded a breakdown penalty inside the Stormers 22, and then former Bulls lock Ruben van Heerden pulled off a brilliant steal on the ground and kicked the ball out to secure a fifth consecutive triumph for the Cape side over the men from Pretoria. White will wonder what more his team have to do to get one over John Dobson’s outfit as they had a comfortable nine-point lead after 24 minutes. The Stormers gave away too many penalties, and Chris Smith kicked them over as the Bulls were well on top.

But in typical fashion, the Stormers – who had hardly fired a shot until then – struck with an unexpected try as scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies floated a beautiful long pass to the left to find No 8 Marcel Theunissen, who cantered over to reduce the deficit to just two points. The Bulls were unable to convert their possession and territory into enough points, and Dobson would have been delighted with the 12-13 halftime score as Libbok slotted a penalty just before the break. The Stormers started to gain scrum dominance in the second half as well, and despite missing out on a great attacking opportunity due to a poor lineout-throw by Joseph Dweba, they took charge of the encounter in the 52nd minute.

Young wing Suleiman Hartzenberg – who was lively throughout with ball-in-hand – somehow made his way down the right flank, and he was followed by workhorse Theunissen. The Stormers moved the ball to the left, and replacement loose forward Junior Pokomela dotted down to make it 20-12. The warrior-like Fourie also won a few crucial penalties at the breakdowns, and then Bulls wing David Kriel was unlucky to be yellow-carded by referee Marius van der Westhuizen for a supposed deliberate knock-down.

Bulls No 6 Marco van Staden kept his team alive when he held up Fourie over the tryline, and then the big moment arrived for Nkosi, who produced a cool finish from a wonderful run and offload by No 8 Elrigh Louw.

The home side had all the momentum at 20-19 down with 15 minutes left, but it was that man Fourie who claimed another penalty on the ground, and then up stepped Libbok with a calm drop goal to stretch the lead to four points. It was a dramatic finish, with the Bulls having several chances to close out a victory, but the renowned tenacity of the Stormers was again on display, and they held out for a memorable win at Loftus. Points-Scorers