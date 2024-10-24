New position for Siya Kolisi as Sharks put faith in Springboks captain despite off-field issues

Kolisi will continue to captain the Boks during that November tour. Despite concerns from the public, Sharks coach John Plumtree says Kolisi is mentally and physically ready to take on Munster on Saturday, while adding that they are respecting the Springbok captain’s privacy at this time.

🔗: https://t.co/2qHGiK6Jd9@Vodacom #URC #SHAvMUN pic.twitter.com/nHgjUSHZUL — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) October 24, 2024 “Ah, he’s fine and looking forward to the weekend. He’s had a really good week and trained well. It’s his own personal business and it’s really got nothing to do with us,” Plumtree told the media ahead of the match.

“It’s a very sensitive subject around Siya, and better that we stay out, [but] we’re here for him like you’d expect from a major organisation like the Sharks.” Plumtree has re-jigged his loose trio from the win over the Glasgow Warriors, shifting Kolisi to No 8, with Phepsi Buthelezi playing off the bench. James Venter comes into the team at flank, joining Vincent Tshituka on the side of the scrum. Plumtree thinks Kolisi’s switch from flank to No 8 will free up the Bok captain up to get his hands on the ball a lot more to cause Munster some damage.