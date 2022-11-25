Nizaam Carr straight into the starting line-up on return to the Bulls for Ospreys clash

Durban — Lanky lock Ruan Nortje will lead a strong Bulls side against the visiting Ospreys on Saturday while recent arrival Nizaam Carr will get his first run since returning to Tshwane from a stint with Wasps in England. Stravino Jacobs moves to left wing with David Kriel on the right and Wandisile Simelane starts at full-back, supported by the inside and outside centre pairing of Lionel Mapoe and Harold Vorster.

Coach Jake White said that Nortje continues to grow as a player and a leader and is a natural choice to captain the team (in the absence of Marcell Coetzee). “As a lock he is still going to grow, he’s only 24, but there is no doubt that he will thrive in the role. I am looking forward to seeing him as a captain, especially because the guys around him enjoy hearing from him,” said White. “I am not surprised that he is where he is now because what he lacks as a player from his size and weighting, he makes up for with how he studies the game and analyses oppositions. The time he spends as a student of rugby is invaluable.”

White has picked Carr at No 6 flank and believes his mobility will be a trump card. “Nizaam is unbelievable on attack and can run between the back-line players, I am hoping that his skills come in handy for us. “He has played a lot of games for us, even though he was overseas for a while, but he has that innate understanding of our game and I hope that shows come the weekend.”

The Ospreys have not had the best of seasons but White will not allow his team to be complacent. “Whatever people say about them, they need to know that this team drew with the champions last season so we know they can play. Yes, they may be under a bit of pressure but we expect that they could very well use that as their motivation to do well in this game. “They visit us without some of their internationals but they have a squad that could very well use the match as an opportunity to put their hands up.”

Bulls 15 Wandisile Simelane, 14 David Kriel, 12 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Embrose Papier, 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 WJ Steenkamp, 6 Nizaam Carr, 5 Ruan Nortje (captain), 4 Jano Swanepoel, 3 Francois Klopper, 2 Bismarck du Plessis,1 Gerhard Steenekamp Substitutes: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Mornay Smith, 19 Ruan Vermaak, 20 Cyle Brink, 21 Zak Burger, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Marco Jansen van Vuren

Ospreys 15 Max Nagy, 14 Luke Morgan, 13 Tiaan Thomas-Wheeler, 12 Keiran Williams, 11 Keelan Giles, 10 Jack Walsh, 9 Rhys Webb (captain), 8 Morgan Morris, 7 Will Hickey, 6 Ethan Roots, 5 Huw Sutton, 4 Bradley Davies, 3 Tom Botha, 2 Scott Baldwin, 1 Garyn Phillips Substitutes: 16 Sam Parry, 17 Rhys Henry, 18 Ben Warren, 19 James Fender, 20 Jack Regan, 21 Reuben Morgan-Williams, 22 Luke Scully, 23 Cai Evans