Nizaam Carr talks up the Bulls’ chances in their URC quarter against Benetton

While the Bulls will be the heavy favourites for their United Rugby Championship quarter-final against Benetton at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, loose forward Nizaam Carr said his side will be looking to avoid any hint of complacency against their Italian foes. Their previous meeting ended in a 56-35 Bulls win a few weeks ago in Pretoria, but Benetton still showed they can produce probing attacking rugby in that defeat.

“That is also coming from the mindset in their national team. Even when they are under pressure – and I’ve spoken to a lot of guys that I played with in England – they just never die. They have a never-say-die attitude,” Carr said. The Bulls ended the group stage of the competition second on the log, but scored the most points of the 16 teams.

That doesn’t mean Bennetton will be any less of a threat though, according to Carr. “They are going to keep coming, no matter what the scoreboard says. We were leading by far, and they still managed to score tries. If we become complacent, things can go the other way,” said Carr. “They’ve been doing well – maybe not consistently getting those wins, but they are definitely a side that have improved a lot, in terms of Italy rugby.