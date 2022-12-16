Cape Town – Dan du Plessis has been given another week to recover, which means Damian Willemse will continue at inside centre for the Stormers in Saturday’s Champions Cup showdown with London Irish at Cape Town Stadium (7.30pm kickoff). Stormers coach John Dobson said earlier in the week that Du Plessis – who was withdrawn with “illness” on the day of last week’s 24-14 defeat to Clermont in France – did not have concussion, and had returned to training this week.

But on Friday, the Cape side said in a statement that Du Plessis “has been given a further week to recover”. That again changes the entire dynamic of the back line, as Willemse would have moved to fullback, where Clayton Blommetjies will now continue in the No 15 jersey. There is a change at right wing, where Samoan flyer Alapati Leiua is out with a minor injury, and former sevens star Angelo Davids comes in at No 14.

Paul de Wet also gets the nod at scrumhalf, with Herschel Jantjies moved to the bench ahead of what will be his 50th cap. The expected return of Springboks Frans Malherbe and Marvin Orie was confirmed on Friday, and they give the Stormers pack a menacing look. Malherbe has been in excellent form for club and country in 2022, while Orie’s line out skills will be vital – in combination with Salmaan Moerat – against renowned Australian lock pair Rob Simmons and Adam Coleman.

There is one further change in the forwards, with Willie Engelbrecht replacing the injured Ernst van Rhyn at blindside flank. The former Pumas stalwart will provide a necessary physical edge as well, and his role will be to get his team over the advantage line with ball-in-hand and dish out big hits in defence. On the bench, Junior Springbok star Suleiman Hartzenberg will be the cover for the outside backs. “Frans was just nominated as SA Rugby Player of the Year, he and Marvin will bring a level of calm and composure in our set-pieces and in general play. They will have an impact on the players around them that should lift the team for a big performance,” Dobson said on Friday.

“Herschel loves this team and at 26, still has many games for the Stormers ahead of him. It’s (50 caps) a great achievement, and he can be proud of what he has done in a Stormers jersey over the last four seasons.” Stormers Team 15 Clayton Blommetjies, 14 Angelo Davids, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Manie Libbok, 9 Paul de Wet, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Willie Engelbrecht, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Steven Kitshoff (captain).