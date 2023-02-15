Number on Junior Pokomela’s back doesn’t matter so long as he can help Stormers win

Cape Town - Hard-working loose forward Junior Pokomela is not too concerned about the number on his back when he wears the Stormers jersey, as long as he can contribute to the team – even if it’s from the replacements’ bench. However, he has been so good for the Cape side that it’s getting more and more difficult for Stormers coach John Dobson to ignore his contributions and push for a place in the match-day squad … even when the resting Springboks and injured players return.

At first, Pokomela had a massive impact from the bench, and he scored a couple of crucial tries for his team when he was let loose in the second half. ALSO READ: Stormers to make final call on Tuesday on whether to rest certain players for URC clash against Bulls In the last couple of matches as a starter, he also had big cameos in helping the United Rugby Championships winners stay on the winning side.

Pokomela admits that he has not found his perfect position in the Stormers team yet, but wherever the team need him, he will pop up and contribute as best he can. “I’ve been playing at number six and seven (this season), so it doesn’t really matter about the number on my back,” Pokomela said. “But I’ve been feeling good about my performances … I’m not going to lie to you.

“Every week I just try to learn the details of the position that I’m playing in. “If I play No 7 this week, I will be ready. If I play off the bench, I will try to cover six and seven … as long as I can help the team.” According to Pokomela, the Bulls have a top loose trio and it’s one he is relishing playing against.

ALSO READ: Stormers don’t have psychological hold over Bulls but Cornal Hendricks warns against complacency There is the prospect of playing against Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw and Cyle Brink, and that is something that excites Pokomela. This will give him another opportunity to show his coach that he is not just a stop-gap when the team are without a couple of loose forwards.

The former Cheetahs player scored some well-taken tries behind the Stormers’ rolling maul, but he has also shown that he can drive the ball over the tryline with some powerful carries. “Some of them are Springbok players (Louw and Van Staden), and I respect them highly. It’s going to be a big challenge and I am excited about it,” Pokomela said. “My aim is to just work hard during this week to make sure we get those results at the weekend.”

With a handful of matches left before the URC play-offs, the former Southern Kings flank knows that the competition for places in the squad will heat up, especially when the resting and injured players return in about a month. ALSO READ: Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis a throwback to Stormers’ Jean de Villiers-Jacque Fourie midfield era He is prepared to work as hard as he can to show that he needs a look-in from the coaches if and when the team eventually reach the knockout phase of the URC.

A win over the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (5.05pm kickoff) will put the Stormers in an almost unassailable position for the South African Shield. “I am enjoying the competition, it’s healthy for a player. You want that competition. You get tested week-in and week-out, and you can push yourself,” Pokomela said. “Without that competition, you become complacent. So, that healthy competition keeps you on your toes.”

The Stormers will travel to Loftus without the injured Evan Roos and Hacjivah Dayimani, though. The Cape side also confirmed they will make a final call over the availability of fringe Boks like Manie Libbok and Deon Fourie later yesterday. Dobson previously indicated that he will give Libbok an extended rest ahead of the last URC round-robin matches.*