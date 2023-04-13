Quan Horn backing Lions’ ability against Leinster juggernaut

Johannesburg — Every culture has a mythological monster feared by all, which seeks to rend the flesh from the bones of their victims. The ancient Greeks believed it to be Typhon, the father of all monsters, while in Mesopotamia, Lamashtu polluted water, spread disease, caused nightmares and devoured the flesh of men. The Egyptians of old feared the devourer of the dead, Ammit; while the Norsemen of the Viking Age believed that come the end of the world, the mighty wolf Fenrir would open his maw and consume the sun.

The modern world is not immune to such fancies. Fearfully, we look up at the night sky and wonder if there are not pale grey beings visiting our planet and probing our species, while demonic, evil spectres and spirits populate our pop culture, while the rising undead haunt our dreams. The United Rugby Championship has its monster, too, and that juggernaut of frightful power and terror is none other than Leinster. The Irish giants are often whispered about as though they are He That Should Not be Named, and to face them is to accept defeat before victory. Ask the Bulls.

When they encountered them last year in the URC semi-final, the result had already been assumed, hence the massive surprise when the Pretoria-based side returned in triumph. The Lions will face a similar expectation ahead of Saturday’s clash at Ellis Park, even though they will play a Leinster outfit resting their key players. For the Joburgers to become the first team in the URC to slay the Grendel attacking their homestead, they are going to have to concentrate on a handful of areas, according to Quan Horn. “Defence is going to be vital for us against Leinster,” said Horn.

“They are a strong side with ball in hand, especially from the first-phase ball. If they get quick ball, they can be dangerous. “If we can shut them down from four phases plus, maybe they will try something risky, like kicking, and then, hopefully, the back three can counter from there, get the ball in their half and put pressure on them. Our defence can turn into attack for us. “They aren’t for no reason top of the log and unbeaten.

“They really are a good defensive side, but as we have played in the past few games, we are going to focus on ourselves, play with an attacking mindset, put them under pressure and when it comes to defending, turn the ball over as quickly as possible and counter attack from there. I think we can manipulate the space from there.” Horn has enjoyed a good season, despite the Lions oscillating fortunes. He has had a handful of standout performances in the No 15 jumper, which he admits is his preferred position. He has shown a propensity in making powerful attacking runs and has been unafraid to do so from deep. He could find himself playing on the wing this weekend due to the concussion of Rabz Maxwane, but insists it doesn’t matter.

“It helps to have senior guys like ‘Boeboes’ (Andries Coetzee), Rabz and Edwill (van der Merwe) around me, who can help advise me,” Horn said. “I play for the team. If they need me on the wing, at fullback or hooker — it doesn’t matter — I am going to play where the team needs me.” As a young player making his way in professional rugby, he remains grateful for the continued opportunities and revealed where he believes he needs to grow his game.

“I think I can improve in every aspect of my game — kicking, attacking and defending,” said Horn. “The biggest improvement for me is to take up more of a play-making role and put other players away (on attack). As the first receiver, I must become the secondary playmaker to the No 10 (currently Gianni Lombard) to put less stress on his shoulders. “To be more in a playmaker’s role is one of my biggest work-ons.”