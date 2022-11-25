Quan Horn shifts to fullback as Emirates Lions aim to slay Dragons in URC

Johannesburg - Quan Horn will make his first start of the United Rugby Championship (URC) season at fullback when the Emirates Lions face the Dragons this weekend, it was revealed on Friday. Horn has played all of his rugby from the wing this season, but his move into the No 15 jumper could be a whip-smart move from Lions coach Ivan van Rooyen. It comes at the expense of Andries Coetzee, who is dropped from the matchday 23 – no doubt to keep him fresh for a tough 10 weeks ahead.

Nevertheless, Horn's move to fullback remains quite pleasing. The 21-year-old has had scant opportunities on the bookend of the backline this season, and this positional change could see him have a much bigger impact on proceedings. During his outing at No 15 last season in the tournament, Horn was full of running, powerful in his carries, dangerous on the counter-attack, defensively sound and had a booming boot that could clear the Lions' lines. He could well spark the attack from the back, especially if the Joburgers opt to play some running rugby.

Indeed, many would argue that he is better suited there than on the wing.

Horn is one of several changes Van Rooyen has made to the matchday 23. Rabz Maxwane returns to the starting XV for the first time this season to pull the No 14 jersey vacated by Horn. Jordan Hendrikse, meanwhile, retains the flyhalf position ahead of Gianni Lombard, who along with Henco van Wyk are recently returned from SA A duties. Ruan Venter and Willem Alberts will both sit out the clash at Emirates Airline Park on Sunday (kick-off 4pm), replaced by Ruhan Straeuli and Ruben Schoeman, respectively. Up front, fan favourite Sti Sithole returns to the run-on side, and will pack down alongside PJ Botha and Ruan Dreyer.

It will also be the first appearance in the competition for Andre Warner and Asenathi Ntlabakanye, who will cover scrumhalf and the tighthead positions off of the bench. The Lions have yet to win at home this season, and are sitting ninth in the URC standings after six games – three wins and three loses – on 15 points. They are level on points with the Dragons, who have played one match more, but have an inferior points difference when compared to their hosts. Lions starting XV: 15 Quan Horn, 14 Rabz Maxwane, 13 Henco van Wyk, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Jordan Hendrikse, 9 Senele Nohamba, 8 Francke Horn, 7 Ruhan Straeuli, Emmanuel Tshituka, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel, 4 Ruben Schoeman, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 PJ Botha, 1 Sti Sithole