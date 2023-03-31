Reinhard Nothnagel returns to starting line-up for Lions’ Challenge Cup clash against Racing 92

Johannesburg — The return of Reinhard Nothnagel to the starting XV bodes well for a degree of set-piece dominance for the Emirates Lions when they host a much-changed Racing 92 this weekend in an EPCR Challenge Cup round of 16 clash. Nothnagel made his return to the side against Benetton last week after an injury sustained in December, helping the Joburgers close out an impressive come-from-behind 32-28 victory in Treviso, Italy. He came on early in the second half and his impact was immediately apparent.

Although Ruben Schoeman and Willem Alberts have held the fort at the line-outs admirably, they arguably lack the technical skill, tactical acumen and leadership of the 25-year-old at that particular set piece. Consequently, the appearance of Nothnagel brought on a degree of calmness to proceedings that was perhaps lacking during the first stanza at the reset, with the Lions also stealing possession away from the Italian side at crucial times in the second-half. Coupled with an expected dominance at the scrums, the Lions look a good bet to control matters up front. It remains to be seen, however, if they can be consistent in both areas and what form of belligerence the Racing resistance will take on. Nothnagel is the only change in the Lions starting XV, which sees Schoeman – who started last weekend – drop to the bench. The rest of coach Ivan van Rooyen’s selections remain fixed – from JP Smith at loose-head to replacement fullback Andries Coetzee.

It should, therefore, be a team that is full of confidence, one that should be buoyed by three victories on the trot. They will look at the Racing team with some giddiness, too. The Sky Blue and Whites have made wholesale changes to the starting XV that defeated Stade Francais last weekend in the Paris Derby. The Top 14 club’s head coach Laurent Tavern has made 14 changes to the run-on side for the clash, with scrumhalf Nolann le Garrec the only player to retain his place from the 17-13 victory, while Anthime Hemery moves from eighthman to lock. There will also be a sprinkling of South African flavour with Warrick Gelant and Anton Bresler in the starting XV. Springbok prop Trevor Nyakane, meanwhile, will watch from the stands.

Tavern, however, has kept in reserves the likes of prop Guram Gogichashvili, lock Fabian Sanconnie, flank Ibrahim Diallo and fullback Max Spring on the bench – no doubt to combat the altitude and make a late charge in the final quarter of the match. It is by no means the Parisian’s first choice matchday 23 – although it remains a side rich in depth and talent – and in that the Lions must take full advantage. Earlier this week, Van Rooyen insisted that the Lions must start like a house on fire against the visitors, who will be ignorant of the conditions at first. His words must now become a self-fulfilling prophecy if they are to qualify for a possible quarter-final against Glasgow Warriors or the Dragons the following weekend.

The clash between the Lions and Racing kicks off at 6.30pm on Saturday at Emirates Airline Park. Earlier on the day, the Lions’ Currie Cup side host the Natal Sharks at the same venue (kick-off 3.30pm) in the curtain-raiser. Emirates Lions starting XV: 15 Quan Horn, 14 Rabz Maxwane, 13 Manny Rass, 12 Marius Louw (capt), 11 Edwill van der Merwe, 10 Gianni Lombard, 9 Sanele Nohamba; 8 Francke Horn, 7 Ruan Venter, 6 Emmanuel Tshituka, 5 Reinhard Nothnagel, 4 Willem Alberts, 3 Asenathi Ntlabakanye, 2 PJ Botha, 1 JP Smith Replacements: 16 Morne Brandon, 17 Rhynardt Rijnsburger, 18 Ruan Dreyer, 19 Ruben Schoeman, 20 Travis Gordon, 21 Morné van den Berg, 22 Rynhardt Jonker, 23 Andries Coetzee

Racing 92 starting XV: 15 Louis Dupichot, 14 Donovan Taofifenua, 13 Warrick Gelant, 12 Olivier Klemenczak, 11 Juan Imhoff, 10 Ben Volavola, 9 Nolann le Garrec; 8 Cameron Woki, 7 Maxime Baudonne, 6 Wenceslas Lauret (capt), 5 Anton Bresler, 4 Anthime Hemery, 3 Ali Oz, 2 Péniami Narisia, 1 Thomas Moukoro Replacements: 16 Jonathan Maïau, 17 Guram Gogichashvili, 18 Biyi Alo, 19 Fabien Sanconnie, 20 Ibrahim Diallo, 21 Martin Meliande, 22 Max Spring, 23 Asaeli Tuivuaka @FreemanZAR