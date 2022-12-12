Johannesburg - One of the many positives from the Lions’ recent run of games in both the United Rugby Championship and Challenge Cup, has been the return to action of stalwart and union legend Jaco Kriel. The Springbok made his return last week against Scarlets in a notable return. In the 31-31 draw against the Dragons this past weekend, however, there were glimpses of the Kriel of old as he roamed the sidelines on attack while being menacing on defence.

The 33-year-old played a solid 60-odd minutes and made some busting runs that would have warmed the cockles of any Lions supporters heart. Afterwards, coach Ivan van Rooyen proudly noted the performance of the flank. “I had a chat with him,” Van Rooyen said on Saturday, “and I said to him that it felt like those old glimpses of YouTube clips when he was in his prime.

“I’m very happy for him to come through the last two games. He obviously had a horror time due to injuries, illness and everything. To have a player like him, almost reaching form again and with the ability to play 60, 70 minutes, is good for us.” Kriel arguably owned one of the plays of the game when he spotted space around the fringe of a particular breakdown, and ran a perfect angle to shatter the Dragons defensive line in the 47th minute. He powered his way towards the tryline, streaking clear at first, only to be hunted down by the visitor’s scrabbling defence meters from the whitewash.

His last action was to turn his bulk to his inside and pop the ball to Edwill van der Merwe, who was running on his shoulder in support, and who crashed over the line to put the Lions in front on the scoreboard 31-24. It secured Van der Merwe's brace in the match, and he too was pleased by Kriel's efforts.

“It is awesome to have Jaco back. He is an incredible leader, an incredible player,” Van Rooyen said. “He brings that calmness but also when he has to make those line-breaks, he does that for you and he gives you front-foot ball. I was lucky to have benefited from that on (Saturday).” We need to learn fast - Lions skipper Reinhard Nothnagel

Kriel & Co will continue to focus their efforts on the Challenge Cup this week as they will face Stade Francais on Friday (7.30pm kickoff). Despite what can only be described as a disappointing draw, the Joburgers collected three points and are fifth in Pool B – which is where they need to stay or improve upon if they wish to progress to the round of 16. They are also three games undefeated at home, and will hope when they host the Pink Army they can maintain that run with an important bonus-point win against a highly-regarded and in-form outfit. @FreemanZAR