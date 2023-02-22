Rudolf Straeuli promises to get to the bottom of ‘hotdog-gate’ after Lions’ dirty laundry aired

Johannesburg — The Lions Rugby CEO, Rudolf Straeuli, says he is aware of the debacle the team had to endure during their EPCR Challenge Cup tour match against Stade Francais and that he has taken the necessary steps to attend to their concerns and correct the errors. Earlier this week, IOL Sport broke the news that the Lions’ planning ahead of the match was not sufficient, and resulted in the players eating hotdogs and washing their own laundry. Moreover, the team were forced to play against the Pink Army in their training kit, and had to hastily implore Stade to help them print their numbers on those jerseys, which reportedly led to much embarrassment.

Story continues below Advertisement

On Wednesday, while speaking to IOL Sport, Straeuli explained that he had stepped in to resolve the matter after the team returned to Johannesburg.

“I am aware of all the problems that were on tour,” he said. “We had the tour wash-up (a debrief) afterwards and I am confident I know of all the stuff that happened there. I've dealt with that. We had a jersey problem and there were some other problems that did happen, but I have sorted it out.” Straeuli also reiterated his views, as reported on Tuesday by Rugby365, on the news that the players were tasked with assigning scores to the coaching and management staff. This, he revealed, occurred before the four-match tour to Europe for their United Rugby Championship fixtures and Challenge Cup commitments; and was done by the South African professional players’ union.

Story continues below Advertisement

“On November 15, a MyPlayers sports psychologist and fitness assessment survey was done on about 53 players,” he explained. “MyPlayers does it with every franchise. It is not targeted at us because there is unhappiness within the union. “On December 14, the preliminary results were shared with the head coach and some of the management … That report I have not received from MyPlayers. “When I do receive that report, I will not sweep anything that is in it underneath the carpet. I have spoken to MyPlayers (CEO) Eugene Henning (on Tuesday) and he will give me that feedback. As soon as I have it, I will react to that.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I have asked (Henning) to come back to me as quickly as possible.” An open and honest Straeuli further assured that when he receives the report, he will take appropriate action. The former Springbok player and coach did not wish to speculate on the contents of the report which will inform his next step, nor would he confirm that the union's players were asked to rate their coaches and management in the survey. He did, however, admit that if true, he understands that such revelations would be deemed distressing, not only for the union, but their supporters as well.

Said Straeuli: “Dirty laundry would make any fan unhappy to read about, but I cannot react now to say if it is true or untrue. “But I will get to the bottom of it. I am not going to leave it just there or sweep it under the carpet. "It is concerning,” he added, “but if there is criticism, it must be taken in the right light. I am not going to say that this is correct or incorrect.

SEE ALSO: Ivan van Rooyen insists Lions haven’t loss confidence after yet another loss “It is not a witch-hunt. I am not going out there to be suspicious of any of my staff – either the coaches or the players. “I’ve got junior players from 19 to senior players in their 30s that come into my office on a regular basis, so I do not think (communications) is a problem. I would love to have any input where we are not structurally or operationally doing well.

"We have our challenges.” On the field, those challenges include a run of defeats that have nearly all but scuppered their URC ambitions. The Lions, however, must put the recent turmoil behind them when they host the Glasgow Warriors on Saturday. @FreemanZAR