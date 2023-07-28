Ruhan Nel signs contract extension with Stormers ahead of new URC season

Ruhan Nel is the latest Stormers player to extend his contract with the Stormers ahead of the new United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup season. The former Blitzboks star signed on until 2026 and will continue his phenomenal midfield partnership with Dan du Plessis that took the Cape franchise to the final of the URC this season.

Nel (32) will fulfill a dual role at the Stormers and Western Province like prop Brok Harris who played but has been coaching amongst the forwards of the Western Province sides. Independent Newspapers understands that Nel has been doubling up as a defense coach and is working and learning alongside the Cape side's defense guru Norman Laker to understand and improve the various team's defensive structures. Nel, who has previously toured with the Springboks, and Du Plessis were by far the form centre pairing locally and can count themselves both unlucky for not getting closer to the national team in the lead-up to the World Cup.

But the two can still, in the near future, put their hand up for higher honours in South Africa. Nel is joined by former Pumas captain Willie Engelbrecht (31) who also extended his stay at the Stormers. Engelbrecht, known for his physicality on the field, has been a valuable addition to the Stormers' loose trio since the departure of senior players and in the absence of injured ones.

He will have a big task to play as the Cape side aims to challenge for Champions Cup and URC honours when the new season kicks off. The Stormers also added former Springbok winger Courtnall Skosan (32) to their player corps. It was announced this past week that he will join the squad for the new season in a bid to revive his rugby career in his hometown.

Skosan, who played 12 tests for the Boks, recently parted ways with his English Premiership club Northampton Saints to return to Cape Town. His arrival, and that of Englishman Ben Loader, will boost the wing stocks in the Cape, and allow head coach John Dobson to phase youngster Suleiman Hartzenberg back into the midfield as an outside centre. Another Stormers acquisition, lock Hendre Stassen, will play a WP club rugby game on Saturday as he returns to the playing field after serving a four-year ban for prohibited substances.

Stassen (25) also committed to WP Rugby until 2026. An announcement on Bok prop Lizo Gqoboka, who will be joining from the Bulls, is expected imminently.