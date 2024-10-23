Scrumming is close to my heart, says Stormers’ Neethling Fouche

It has not been a good start to the United Rugby Championship (URC) for the Stormers as they currently hold 12th spot after four matches, but tighthead prop Neethling Fouche believes it won’t be long before his side hit their stride. With their next match looming against Glasgow Warriors, in Stellenbosch on Saturday, the Stormers will hope to build on last week’s 34-19 win against Munster.

Much like their results, though, with two wins from four, the scrum department has also been up and down. Fouche has made a passionate plea to his side to ‘vasbyt’ as the competition wears on.

"Scrumming is close to my heart and I told the guys continuity doesn't just come, it takes a couple of weeks for the guys to find each other," Fouche said.

“We knew we weren't going to be at our best in the first couple of games, but as long as we are going in the right direction, we can take that into the clash.” “The forwards are happiest when they can grind in close quarters, allowing the backs to attack the space created. It’s all about building on what we did against Munster and taking that momentum forward.” Referring to last week’s Warriors’ match against the Sharks in Durban, in which the hosts triumphed 28-24, Fouche acknowledged the physical challenge of the Scottish outfit.