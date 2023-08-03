Sharks announce new partnership with Hollywoodbets

The Sharks on Thursday announced a new partnership with Hollywoodbets, who will be coming on board as their new title sponsor. Hollywoodbets, who already hold the stadium naming rights at Kings Park, replace Cell C, who have been with the Sharks for the last decade.

The Sharks are thrilled to unveil Hollywoodbets as our new official TITLE SPONSOR!



Get ready to witness an exciting new chapter as two iconic names in partnership together in the world of rugby! #FearTheFin #SharksxHollywoodbets pic.twitter.com/ljnorAIhfP — The Sharks (@SharksRugby) August 3, 2023 Commenting on the announcement, Sharks CEO Eduard Coetzee, said: “We are delighted to announce Hollywoodbets as our new title sponsor. The unwavering support, commitment to excellence, and investment over the last few years has been immense and we look forward to taking our valued partnership to the next level.” “This strong partnership will continue to be elevated in the years to come. With both brands having an international footprint and global appeal, this evolution in our relationship is a momentous occasion for the global sporting and entertainment communities alike.” Looking forward to the 23/23 season of the Hollywoodbets Sharks 🤩🦈💜 #HollywoodbetsxTheSharks #HollywoodbetsKingsPark pic.twitter.com/OYkE7Ox3xg — Hollywoodbets (@Hollywoodbets) August 3, 2023

Speaking on their relationship with Cell C, Coetzee said: “We would like to acknowledge our outgoing title sponsor, Cell C for their massive contribution to The Sharks for over a decade as title sponsor. Their support and invaluable investment through the highs and lows cannot be underestimated.” He added that the telecommunications giant will stay on board as an official partner. With the United Rugby Championship season approaching, the Sharks will be looking to have an improved season, and have already announced that New Zealander John Plumtree will be returning as head coach.