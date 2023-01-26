Sharks Aussie centre Ben Tapuai learning to talk the local lingo

Durban — Full marks to the Sharks’ Australian centre Ben Tapuai for addressing a media conference in his best Afrikaans as he assimilates himself into South African culture, not to mention entertain the press! “Hoe gaan dit met jou? (How are you?) said Tapuai, who was born in Brisbane of Samoan parents and who has spent much of his playing career in England before his final career stop in Durban.

The 34-year-old says he chose South African to close out his career because he and his family need to “thaw out” after too many frosty winters in London with Harlequins, the team that beat the Sharks last week in a Heineken Cup match, funnily enough. “The weather was getting us down,” the affable Aussie said, “and in wanting some sun we certainly got our wish!” he said alluding to the chronic heat wave that has beset KZN over the last month. “I can also greet my teammates in Zulu or Xhosa,” he smiles, explaining that he does this out of respect to the various cultures that make up the Sharks.

“As a foreigner it is important to adapt and to learn the culture of the country you are visiting. Every morning I try to connect to my teammates in their language,” he added. “I believe this is also very important from a rugby point of view because the better connected you are with your teammates, the better you perform.” The stocky Tapuai has learned this from his considerable experience — besides playing seven internationals for the Wallabies (2011-12), he has won a Super Rugby title with the Reds in 2011, an English Premiership with Harlequins shortly before joining the Sharks in 2021, plus he has had stints with the Western Force and Bath. Currently he is enjoying a sweet partnership with Lukhanyo Am in the Sharks midfield. He has been on fire for the Durbanites in the Heineken Cup, and the Sharks have secured a last-16 play-off match against Munster, at Hollywoodbets Kings Park in March.

The Sharks are not sitting quite as pretty in the United Rugby Championship and that is where Tapuai is focused as the Sharks look to avenge their shock loss to Edinburgh in the same competition last year. The Sharks are in ninth spot on the URC ladder and Edinburgh are one point above them in eighth. “We have are two games in hand on the other teams, but yes we do have to win on Saturday and climb the ladder,” Tapuai said. “We know that they will be missing a number of players on Six Nations call-ups but can’t read too much into that because they have a strong squad, plus we know this competition well enough by now to know that Scottish internationals or not, they want to climb the ladder as much as we do, and they are at home in front of a passionate crowd.”

The Sharks will name their side on Friday and two key players will be absent — Siya Kolisi and Eben Etzebeth have been given a week off but otherwise the Sharks are at full strength. Kick-off is a 9.15pm on Saturday night. @MikeGreenaway67