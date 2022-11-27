Sharks boss says sorry to fans after humiliating loss to Cardiff on a rainy Sunday night in Durban

Durban — Sharks CEO Ed Coetzee has apologised to supporters and stakeholders after a dispiriting 35-0 defeat to Cardiff on Sunday night at Hollywoodbets Kings Park.
Even though the Sharks were under strength — they had ten players on Springbok duty in London — they were firm favourites to beat the Welsh team in this United Rugby Championship fixture but instead, they meekly surrendered in the rain and could not score a single point.
✅ DHL Stormers— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) November 27, 2022
✅ Vodacom Bulls
✅ Emirates Lions
❌ Cell C Sharks
Cardiff put the Sharks to the sword defeating them 35-0 in the Vodacom #URC. pic.twitter.com/4XvJRK1nkE
Coetzee, speaking at the beginning of the post-match press conference, assured fans that there will be a quick turnaround in fortunes.
“Firstly congratulation to Cardiff, they were unbelievable and well-coached. They were clinical, dominated the set pieces, and used their opportunities well.
“But I want to apologise to our fans that came out in their droves in the rain... We had more than 7000 fans on a Sunday in the wet.
“Our fans, our sponsors, our stakeholders, our owners do not deserve a performance such as that one...A lot of people put a lot of effort into this franchise and a display like tonight’s does not reward them for their input.
“Also know that we will not leave it there, we will turn this around we will get back on the horse. This was unlike the Sharks and everything possible will be done to rectify this and it will be done as soon as possible.”
The Sharks have an opportunity to fix things as soon as this Friday when they host another Welsh team, the Ospreys.
While the Sharks’ Springboks fans will technically be available for this match, it is unlikely that they will be rushed into action so soon.
IOL Sport