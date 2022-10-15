Sharks click in the second half to secure bonus-point win over Glasgow in Durban

Durban — “Fear the Fin” is the Sharks' new slogan and the last 20 minutes of their 40-12 defeat of the Glasgow Warriors displayed enough brutal evidence that the rest of the URC are indeed in for some fearsome firepower when the Durbanites are at full strength. That was the case when 10 minutes into the second half the heavyweight Springbok cavalry entered the fray in the form of Siya Kolisi, Bongi Mbonambi, Makazole Mapimpi and Ox Nche, plus powerhouse prop Carlu Sadie, and that spelt doom for the Glasgow pack, and the Sharks’ back division roared into life.

That Springbok posse was, of course, joining their colleague Eben Etzebeth, who on debut played the entire game and was so impressive that he won the Man of the Match award. Etzebeth’s first touch of the ball in a Sharks jersey saw him take a handful of defenders with him on the charge and the spectators roared their approval. Later, he would disrupt a crucial Glasgow lineout deep in the Sharks’ 22 and a few minutes after that he smashed hooker George Turner almost off the park with a thunderous tackle that was felt all around the stadium. Unfortunately for the Glaswegians, the rain that had threatened all week — and indeed all day — held off and the game kicked off on a dry pitch which suited the adventurous home team.

It took 12 minutes of defending by the Warriors in their half before the first scoring opportunity was presented, a penalty for Boeta Chamberlain to kick home, so it would have hurt the coaching staff when their team then conceded the softest of tries the first time Glasgow launched a meaningful attack, with flank Tom Gordon weaving through some ineffectual defence to the posts. Chamberlain pulled three of those gifted points back with a 25th-minute penalty but on the half-hour he missed a sitter that would have regained the lead. He more than made up for that when he cashed in on a slick pass from centre Ben Tapuai to ghost through the defence and set up wing Anthony Volmink for a dash to the line.

Again the Sharks undid good work by going to sleep on defence, this time from a lineout maul in the first action of the second half that saw Gordon cruise over for his second try. That signalled the emptying of the Sharks’ bench and their play lifted immediately. From a lineout the ball was scooted out wide where Tapuai again showed slick hands to put Volmink in for his second try. Chamberlain missed the conversion but a minute later kicked his third penalty for a commanding 21-12 lead. You could feel the Sharks opening the throttle as the game hit the three-quarter mark, and when Mbonambi blasted over from a lineout maul, the Warriors were in trouble, especially when Aphelele Fassi benefited from a Jaden Hendrikse chip into the 22 to gather and score at the posts.

The coup de grace could not have been more spectacular ‒ ruthless forward build-up and then a stab by Chamberlain into space for the irrepressible Werner Kok to catch and speed to the line. Point-scorers Sharks 40 — Tries: Anthony Volmink (2), Bongi Mbonambi, Aphelele Fassi, Werner Kok. Conversions: Boeta Chamberlain (3). Penalties: Chamberlain (3).