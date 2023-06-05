Sharks confirm coaching structures for next season

Cape Town — The Sharks have confirmed their new coaching structures for their senior and junior teams ahead of the 2023-24 season. As previously reported, Neil Powell will relinquish the coaching reins and step back into his role as director of rugby at the coastal franchise. Powell was the coach of the United Rugby Championship team after Sean Everitt was shown the door at the start of last season.

Powell will now shift his focus back to strengthening the structures of the Sharks. New Zealander John Plumtree, a previous head coach of the Durban side, comes into the role again and has the responsibility of leading the Sharks to a first-ever semi-final in next season's URC. They have been knocked out in the quarter-finals in the first and second seasons of the tournament, but will be looking to progress further under their new coach with the players at their disposal. Joey Mongalo, current Currie Cup coach, will stay on as the defence coach, while Plumtree’s other assistants include Dave Williams (attack), former Springbok captain Warren Whiteley and Philip Lemmer, who will both look after the forwards, and former SA Schools A coach Phiwe Nomlomo as kicking game and exits coach.

Williams also returns for a second stint at the Sharks after he was first appointed in 2018 during the Super Rugby era. Springbok and Sharks legend JP Pietersen is head of Junior Rugby in Durban. The World Cup winner will be assisted by Mike Vowles and Luvuyiso Lusaseni in the junior coaching structures. @Leighton_K