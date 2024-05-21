Sharks lose captain Lukhanyo Am for Challenge Cup final against Gloucester

The Sharks will be without skipper Lukhanyo Am when they take on Gloucester in the final of the EPCR Challenge Cup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Friday. Am, who is believed to be suffering from a shoulder and rib injury, sat out last weekend’s United Rugby Championship clash against Benetton in the hope he will be fit for Friday’s final.

However, Sharks director of rugby Neil Powell confirmed that the Springbok centre, who also missed large portions of last year’s successful Rugby World Cup campaign due to injury, will not be available for the clash in North London.. “Am is going to be out for a while,” said Powell on Tuesday. “I’m not sure about the extent of the injury.” “It’s always a big loss to not have your national players and also your captain. Lukhanyo has been really good for us this season. In knockout games, you want your senior players to be available. So it is a bit of a big loss for us.”

However, the injury to Am will give an opportunity for Ethan Hooker to impress once again for the Durban-based side, and Powell was confident in the 21-year-old Baby Bok. “I think we have capable replacements. Ethan Hooker has done well to put up his hand and show that he can play at this level,” Powell said. The Sharks will also be without another Springbok in scrumhalf Jaden Hendrikse, who has also not recovered from his injury, but the pair of Vincent Koch and Eben Etzebeth are evailable for selection.