Sharks prop Ox Nche cops three-week ban

Johannesburg - Sharks prop Ox Nche pleaded “not guilty” of a red card offence when he faced an EPCR disciplinary hearing on Tuesday, but he was nevertheless found guilty and suspended for three weeks.

That means his rugby for 2022 is over and he cannot play in the Sharks’ Heineken Cup match against Bordeaux (Friday night) as well as their United Rugby Championship derbies against the Lions (23 December) and Bulls (31 December).

During the Sharks’ 39-31 victory over Harlequins over the weekend, Nche was sent off by the referee, Tual Trainini (France), in the 59th minute for tackling the Harlequins hooker, Jack Walker, in a dangerous manner.

An independent Disciplinary Committee comprising Declan Goodwin (Wales), Samantha Hillas (England) and Martyn Wood (England) considered video footage of the incident and heard submissions from Nche, who did not accept the red card decision.