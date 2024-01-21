Sharks ready for freezing battle against Dragons

Springboks duo Jaden Hendrikse and Curwin Bosch’s halfback partnership, along with the Sharks’ pack of forwards, will hold the key in the Durban side’s Challenge Cup match against the Dragons in Newport on Sunday evening. A win from the clash (kick-off 9.30pm) will hand the visitors the top spot in Pool One and an easier draw for their knock-out match in the competition. They already have one foot in the play-offs, but will want to ensure first place in the group.

The expected weather conditions in Wales could throw a spanner in the Sharks’ plans to play their natural running game, but the freezing conditions are something they have prepared for. They had a couple of sessions in the Welsh city, and during one of their first ones since arriving, the training field was still frozen. It was an early wake-up call for the side as to what they can expect on Sunday at Rodney Parade. Luckily, the Dragons’ home ground is not an unfamiliar stadium, thanks to the United Rugby Championship (URC).

‘Embrace the cold and wet’ Neil Powell, Sharks director of rugby, said they will have to embrace the conditions they could be facing in Wales. “We have to embrace the fact that it’s probably going to be cold and wet, and possibly a bit of a storm when we play. We planned our whole game and (preparation) week around what we can expect at the weekend, which is not comfortable or the best of conditions. But the guys bought into it.”

The kicking accuracy – especially for territory and to relieve pressure – of Bosch and Hendrikse will therefore be vital in the expected wet. Bosch has a long and accurate boot, so the Sharks should not struggle with kicks relieving pressure, while Hendrikse knows how to utilise box kicks to transfer pressure onto his opposition. But how the Sharks’ forwards front-up to the onslaught of the Dragons will be where the match will most likely be decided. Despite the absence of Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth, there’s still enough firepower to fuel the Durban side's engine. “We expect it to be a physical battle, with probably a lot of kicking as well seeing that it’s going to be a wet and windy game. But we are up for the challenge and we are looking forward to hopefully getting a successful game against the Dragons away (from home).

“I think we are happy where we are, and with the plan, we want to impose on them, and hopefully, it will be enough for us to get a win.” A win will not only make sure the Sharks top the group standings after the round-robin phase of the Challenge Cup, but it will also provide much-needed momentum in their season. They will go back-to-back in the competition should they win, and it can be vital momentum when they resume their URC commitments against the Stormers in the middle of February.