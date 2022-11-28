Sharks sack head coach Sean Everitt after Cardiff humiliation

Durban — The Sharks have acted swiftly and decisively to their humiliating 35-0 defeat to Cardiff on Sunday night by sacking coach Sean Everitt with immediate effect. CEO Ed Coetzee said immediately after that match had ended that action would be taken and 24 hours later Everitt parted ways with the union he served for 15 years in various roles before succeeding Robert du Preez as head coach in 2019.

“This tough decision has been made in the best interests of the team moving forward,” Coetzee said on Monday night. “Our Director of Rugby, Neil Powell, will oversee the remainder of the United Rugby Championship campaign as well as our first foray in the Heineken Champions Cup, which kicks off on the 10th of December. Neil will be ably supported by the rest of our current senior coaching structure, which remains unchanged.” Everitt’s history at the Sharks dates to 2008, when he was appointed as an assistant in a Currie Cup winning year, and he has successfully come through the ranks being involved in five Currie Cup finals. He notably coached the unbeaten Sharks Under 19s to the SA Rugby Under 19 Championship title in 2018, and thereafter he assumed the role as head coach of the 2020 Super Rugby campaign, where they were top of the log when Covid brought an abrupt end to the campaign.

He has served the union faithfully as a junior and then senior coach and navigated the team to two Currie Cup finals and their first United Rugby Championship season in 2021/22, which saw them ending fifth on the log out of 16 teams and qualifying for the Heineken Champions Cup. Coetzee added: “We thank Sean for his invaluable contribution to The Sharks over the past few years, especially navigating through a challenging Covid-19 period. Coaching at this level is never easy and tough decisions need to be made in the interests of the team.” In response, Everitt stated: “I accept the decision that has been made by the Sharks’ board, post the devastating defeat against Cardiff on Sunday. This is a sad development for me and sometimes the results don’t always match the tireless effort that has been put in.

“This is unfortunately the nature of the job and I must accept this decision. I have been a part of this union for 15 years and I’ve always had the best interests of this team at heart. I leave with no regrets.” “I would like to thank the Sharks for the great memories and the wonderful opportunities that have been given to me at the helm of this fantastic team. I look forward to the next chapter in my coaching career and I wish the Sharks every success, as the season progresses.” @MikeGreenaway67

