Sharks see off Edinburgh to secure back-to-back wins for first time this season

The Sharks secured back-to-back United Rugby Championship victories for the first time this season to move off the foot of the table with a 23-13 win over Edinburgh. Full-back Aphelele Fassi was the star of the afternoon after running in a dazzling solo try that was one of several eye-catching breaks, while also pinning back the visitors with his pinpoint left boot.

Edinburgh are still firmly in contention for a play-off spot but they struggled to leave any meaningful mark on the South African province beyond two Ben Healy penalties and an overtime touch down from Boan Venter. The opening quarter produced contrasting styles as the Sharks made inroads through their pack while Edinburgh's livelier moments came when their backs attacked the outside channels.

But it was Fassi who delivered a moment of magic in the 21st minute to turn the early balance on its head as he took a line-out and sprinted through a large gap in the opposition forwards. The Springbok’s footwork and pace then swept him around fly-half Healy and beyond a despairing tackle by Duhan van der Merwe to score. Edinburgh were in full survival mode as the Sharks used their pack to batter away at the whitewash and on three occasions committed defence held them up over the line.

Van der Merwe launched a high-speed counter attack that was the prelude to a penalty from Healy and despite being under pressure for most of the first-half, the visitors were only 7-3 down at the interval. Fassi’s repeated threat with the ball was accompanied by his superb kicking as Edinburgh were sent backwards through a deft touchfinder and his fine afternoon continued by providing the final pass for Lukhanyo Am to touch down in the right corner.