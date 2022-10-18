Sharks’ Siya Kolisi full of praises for director of rugby Neil Powell

Durban — Last week against Glasgow Warriors, it looked like the pieces of the puzzle were falling into place for the Sharks, who had their Springbok players for the first time, while director of rugby Neil Powell has also taken up his position. Bok captain Siya Kolisi came on off the bench like a man possessed, while Eben Etzebeth played all 80 minutes as if unto the Kings Park Manor born.

Kolisi said it was a joy to be involved after a long period away from his provincial team. “It was good to have Neil involved as he takes a lot of pressure off the coaching staff – he manages everything off the field, and does the planning for the future, and that allows the coach (Sean Everitt) to focus on the rugby,” Kolisi said. “Neil also played the game (he was a scrumhalf for the Cheetahs and Bulls), and gets involved on the training field and gets stuck in with the boys.

“Many of us have known Neil since we were teenagers, and we enjoy him ... he is an honest and direct man, and we appreciate that.” Kolisi said that the Sharks’ Bok contingent had watched the team excel overseas, and knew they had to “pitch up” against Glasgow. “We were happy to be back, and we had seen how the group had enjoyed themselves overseas in how they played,” he said.

“We had a week off after the Rugby Championship, then a week of integration, and we are very keen to add value. “We were excited to play, and I really enjoyed coming on with a lot to still to do in the match. We saw how Eben was adding physicality, and we wanted to bring similar energy.” On Saturday, the Sharks host Irish side Ulster, and Kolisi and the rest of the Boks are likely to be elevated from the bench to the starting line-up.

“Ulster are second on the log and have a very strong pack,” Kolisi said. “We have a big challenge ahead of us upfront, especially at the contact area. “But we have confidence in ourselves, we have quality players and we back each other to go flat-out against Ulster. “There will be no place to hide on Saturday, and we must all work hard and stand up for each other.”