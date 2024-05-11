Springboks Vincent Koch and Eben Etzebeth came off injured early in the first half of the Sharks’ defeat to Benetton at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday. Fellow World Cup winners, centre Lukhanyo Am, hooker Bongi Mbonambi, scrumhalf Grant Williams and prop Ox Nche were also substituted early in the match.

Meanwhile, Benetton took advantage of Murray Koster's red card to snatch a 25-24 victory over the Sharks which keeps alive their hopes of a URC playoff place alive.. Replacement fly-half Jacob Umaga crossed with three minutes remaining and then nervelessly converted his own try in a dramatic finish in Durban.

Tries from Aphelele Fassi, Nche and Werner Kok (2), with Siya Masuku converting two of them, had put Sharks 24-18 ahead before Koster was sent off in the 75th minute for a dangerous clear out on Tommaso Menoncello that resulted in head-to-head contact. Menoncello and Gianmarco Lucchesi crossed for Benetton, with Leonardo Marin converting a try and landing a penalty and Umaga adding the extras on his try having also kicked a penalty.