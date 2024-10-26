Sharks thump Munster in emphatic URC statement

An emphatic backline display helped the Sharks thump Munster 41-24 in their United Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park on Saturday. The Sharks delivered an inspired performance from the first whistle with their Springbok-laden outfit which never really allowed the Irish side into the contest.

The Sharks got off to the perfect start with a sublime backline move which found Aphelele Fassi with plenty work to do before unleashing a swerving diagonal run to score the opening try. Flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse slotted the conversion to see the Sharks out to a 7-0 lead in the first minute of the clash. Keeping up the fast tempo, the Sharks whipped the ball through the hands at pace before wing Makazole Mapimpi added the finishing touches on the touchline to score in the corner. Hendrikse was on target again to make it 14-0 inside the first 10 minutes.

You cannot give Grant Williams space like this 👟![CDATA[]]>💨



📺 Stream #VURC on DStv: https://t.co/0P0NNhnwKw pic.twitter.com/yE62y3Prjq — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) October 26, 2024 Score rising The lead was increased to 17-0 as Hendrikse added a penalty in the 14th minute.

Munster took their time but responded in the 18th minute as they pounced on a loose ball, and with the Sharks defence reeling flank, Tom Ahern was able to sprint away before stretching over the line to score in the corner when the tackle came in. Flyhalf Jack Crowley was unable to make the conversion, but Munster had signalled their arrival in Durban (17-5). Another stunning Sharks counter attack with Fassi playing a starring role once again, saw scrumhalf Grant Williams dive over next to the uprights. Hendrikse nudged over the kick from in front to see the Sharks out to a 24-5 lead. Showing they were not going to allow the Sharks to run away with the contest, Munster produced some good build-up play before fullback Mike Haley burst through for a try in the corner. Crowley again missed with the tricky kick, as the score remained 24-10 in favour of the Sharks.

As the Sharks attempted to regain the momentum, from a scrum in the Munster 22 a quick offload to Andre Esterhuizen saw the centre barge his way over the tryline for a score. The straight-forward conversion was no problem for Hendrikse as he made it 31-10 with a couple minutes left before the break. After the interval, Hendrikse added a penalty from long range to see his side out to a 24-point advantage in the 48th minute (34-10). With just under 15 minutes left in the clash, Vincent Tshituka pulled off a charge down in the Munster 22 before gathering and scoring next to the uprights. Tasked with another simple conversion, Hendrikse did the honours to see the score balloon to 41-10.