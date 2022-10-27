Sound the Horne to rally the Lions’ forward auxiliaries

Johannesburg - One of the defining skirmishes come Saturday between the Lions and the Stormers, could be between the “lightweight” forwards duking it out, blow-by-blow, as they rumble across Emirates Airline Park from one running-battle to another. The loosies of both teams extol excitement – they are both highly mobile, physical and gifted. The hosts for the United Rugby Championship (URC) clash have relied on Emmanuel Tshituka, Sibusiso Sangweni, Ruan Venter and Francke Horn to carry them forward. Former Springbok Willem Alberts – although currently preferred at lock – can also play in the role of an extra loose-forward.

Meanwhile, the Stormers are stacked in that department. They could have the irrepressible Evan Roos to call upon – if he is available for selection – but so too the explosive Hacjivah Dayimani. Then there is also Nama Xaba, Willie Engelbrecht, Ernst van Rhyn and Junior Pokomela to consider. The clash between the loose-trios, you could say – with a chef’s kiss – will be a spicy meatball. Horn, the Lions No 8, and arguably one of SA’s most in-form players in the tournament, can certainly get behind that notion.

“Our loosies know what is coming,” said Horn earlier this week. “We are just going to stick to what we have been doing the last four or five weeks because it has been working for us. It is going to be a big battle between the loose-forwards.

“It is not a personal thing, but rather what you can contribute to the team as the loose-forwards and in that way we can stand out.” The 23-year-old is enjoying a purple patch of late, and is stringing together consistent performances with an all-round game in both attack and in defence. He has scored five tries in the URC so far, breaking the gainline and beating defenders; but has also put his body on the line. There is a chance then that the former Baby Bok vice-captain could be picked tomorrow by the Springbok set-up to at least represent SA ‘A’ in the End of Year tour next month.

“I know what my role is in the team and I am playing well because I know what that role is,” Horn explained of his current form and hopes of slotting into the extended Bok squad. “The (Lions) coaches and the system allows me to play a certain type of way. It is difficult for a player to just change his style, so hopefully I can turn heads by just being myself.” @FreemanZAR