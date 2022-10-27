Springbok hopeful aiming to sway it for the Stormers against Lions

Cape Town - Stormers centre Dan du Plessis says he won't be out to prove anything when he goes up against the Lions' Henco van Wyk in their United Rugby Championship (URC) clash on Saturday. The Stormers will look to bounce back from their defeat to Cardiff when they face the Lions at Ellis Park.

Story continues below Advertisement

Du Plessis said he doesn't need to prove anything when he comes face to face with the Lions midfield. "I don’t think there’s anything I need to prove. It’s always nice to go up against a quality player and it’s a breath of fresh air seeing the youngsters come through,” said Du Plessis.

“I will be reviewing the Lions games and will obviously watch more of him (Van Wyk), but from what I’ve seen he’s a very talented player and I’m looking forward to the match-up with him.” Du Plessis spent a chunk of last season on the sidelines after suffering a serious concussion.

Story continues below Advertisement

The talented 27-year-old has been plagued by injury throughout his career and admitted that it was tough not being on the field when the Stormers lifted the URC trophy, after beating the Bulls in the final at Cape Town Stadium last season. “It was amazing to see them lift the cup, but you obviously want to be on the field with them,” he said. “Even if you’ve contributed all season long, not playing in the final is a bitter pill to swallow. But, hopefully we can win it again this season and I can be on the field.” The son of former Springbok Michael du Plessis probably would have been an international centre by now, had it not been for the string of injuries he has had to endure.

Story continues below Advertisement

Despite that, he added that his Springbok ambitions are still very much alive. “If being a Springbok isn’t your goal, then you shouldn’t be on the field. You always want to be the best in your position. But I have to put in consistent performances for the Stormers week-in and week-out, and then that (Springbok call-up) will come.” The match kicks off at 4pm.