Springbok Jaden Hendrikse dreams of playing Test rugby alongside brother Jordan

Johannesburg — Rising Springbok star Jaden Hendrikse is confident that one day, in the not-so-distant future, he will play alongside his younger brother in the Green and Gold. Hendrikse — along with follow Bok stalwarts Siya Kolisi, Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mobonambi and Ox Nche — are expected to be in the Sharks’ matchday 23 come this weekend when the Durbanites host the Glasgow Warriors in a United Rugby Championship (URC) encounter (kick-off 4.05pm).

Story continues below Advertisement

It will be Hendrikse and his Bok teammates’ first game of rugby after a fiercely contested Rugby Championship campaign last month, which ended with a victory over Argentina in Durban at Hollywoodbets Kings Park. The elder Hendrikse was one of the standout performers for the Boks during that tournament, becoming the preferred option at No 9 ahead of incumbent Faf de Klerk. Now a veteran of 10 Test caps, Jaden believes it is only a matter of when, before he is joined by Jordan as a possible half-back Bok pairing. “We do chat about it,” Jaden admitted on Wednesday, in a Sharks’ media briefing, of that particular dream, “but it is just about both of us being patient.

“We will play one day (for the Boks) together. When the opportunity comes, it is about taking it and not forgetting why and how we got there.” Lions flyhalf Jordan, however, has had limited opportunity in the URC so far this season. Gianni Lombard has been preferred in the No 10 jumper in the last three matches, with Jordan sitting on the bench. The 20-year-old did start the opening match against the Bulls in September, but has since then only played about eight minutes of rugby. He could have a larger role to play this weekend against Ulster on Saturday (kick-off 2pm), if Lions head coach Ivan van Rooyen decides to give Lombard a bit of breather.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nevertheless, one should be inclined to believe Jaden’s assessment that indeed the Hendrikse bros — both products of Dale College Boys Primary in the Eastern Cape — will one day stand side-by-side belting out the national anthem in a Test arena. When that will happen, remains the elusive question. “Only time will tell,” Jaden mused pragmatically, “only time will tell.”

Story continues below Advertisement