Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse back as Bulls make two changes for URC final

The Bulls made two changes to their team to face Glasgow Warriors in the final of the United Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday. Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse makes a welcome return at left wing after he missed out on the Bulls’ semi-final against Leinster last week due to injury.

Willie le Roux, meanwhile, will watch the game from the stands as he picked up a concussion last week. Bulls coach Jake White did not make any changes to his starting forwards pack.

‼️TEAM ANNOUNCEMENT‼️ @Vodacom #URC@URCOfficial_RSA pic.twitter.com/mB5TUbl2Nl — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) June 21, 2024 Packed Loftus Earlier on Friday, the Bulls confirmed that tickets had sold out for the clash. Over 51 000 tickets were sold. Only tickets in hospitality suites are still available.

With kick-off at 6pm, Loftus Versfeld will be the centre of sporting action with fan parks broadcasting the Wales versus South Africa Test match from London at 3.30pm. It will be the first time the Bulls have hosted a major international final since their Super Rugby victory over the Waikato Chiefs in 2009. For the Bulls, it will be their second appearance in a URC final after losing to the Stormers in 2022.