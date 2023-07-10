Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 10, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Springbok lock Marvin Orie to join French Top 14 side Perpignan after World Cup

French Top 14 side Perpignan have secured the services of Springbok and Stormers lock Marvin Orie, who will join them after this year’s Rugby World Cup

FILE - French Top 14 side Perpignan have secured the services of Springbok and Stormers lock Marvin Orie, who will join them after this year’s Rugby World Cup. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Share

Paris — South Africa second-row Marvin Orie will join Perpignan next season on a two-year deal, the French Top 14 club said on Monday.

The Stormers' Orie, 30, started in Saturday's Rugby Championship win over Australia but will miss out on next weekend's game with New Zealand.

He is likely to feature for his country at this year's Rugby World Cup in France, which ends on October 28, as they aim to defend the Webb Ellis trophy.

"Perpignan confirm the signing of the South African second row for two years," they said on Twitter.

"He will join his team-mates after fulfilling his commitments with the Springboks."

More on this

The new Top 14 season will begin on August 18 before taking a seven-week break for the World Cup.

AFP

Related Topics:

StormersSpringboksRugby

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP
SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe