Springbok lock Marvin Orie to join French Top 14 side Perpignan after World Cup

Paris — South Africa second-row Marvin Orie will join Perpignan next season on a two-year deal, the French Top 14 club said on Monday.
The Stormers' Orie, 30, started in Saturday's Rugby Championship win over Australia but will miss out on next weekend's game with New Zealand.
He is likely to feature for his country at this year's Rugby World Cup in France, which ends on October 28, as they aim to defend the Webb Ellis trophy.
"Perpignan confirm the signing of the South African second row for two years," they said on Twitter.
"He will join his team-mates after fulfilling his commitments with the Springboks."
The new Top 14 season will begin on August 18 before taking a seven-week break for the World Cup.
AFP