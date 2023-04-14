Springbok management keen to see RG Snyman go up against Marvin Orie and Stormers

Cape Town – The Springbok management is happy to see RG Snyman back on the rugby field after everything the Springbok lock went through with injuries over the past two years. And, with him playing in Cape Town against the Stormers and fellow Bok lock Marvin Orie, a keen eye will be kept on his game as the towering second-rower races to be fit and ready for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

This will be the 28-year-old Snyman's second start in the United Rugby Championship for Munster and he will also start for the second successive game after his recovery. Deon Davids, Springbok forwards coach, said they're looking forward to the contest between their two Springboks, but in the same breath said it will be important for Snyman to find his rhythm again after being out for an extended period. "It's going to be interesting to see how he and Marvin weigh up against each other," Davids told IOL Sport in an interview.

"Both are outstanding line out jumpers and are good leaders. We are looking forward to that battle." On Snyman's return from a long layoff, Davids said the Bok lock has shown his qualities over the years to get back on top. Snyman has been out for over 16 months after rupturing his knee ligaments twice and also suffering burns after a fire pit incident with teammates.

"At this stage, I'm just very happy for him that he gets to play rugby again after a long absence. After two years, it will take a bit of time for him to find his feet, but the quality of a player never disappears." Davids added that it would take some time for Snyman to perform at the top level as people know him to. But said the way he's recovered from significant injuries that could've ended his career shows the type of quality human and rugby player he is. "He fought through his injuries and made his comeback. It speaks of his character and that is an important quality for a top player of international quality to have.

"Showing that desire to come back and play at the highest level after going through some tough times and disappointments. He fought through difficult circumstances and worked to get back to his best. "All those qualities make him a very special player. "It is amazing to see him play again and at this stage he just needs to go out and enjoy himself. The more he plays, the better for him.