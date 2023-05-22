Springbok RG Snyman back for Munster after missing URC semi-final

Cape Town — Springbok lock RG Snyman will be back to terrorise his compatriots after he was included in the Munster squad travelling to Cape Town to face the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final on Saturday. His return will be a boost for the Irish club as the experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray, centre Malakai Fekitoa and Calvin Nash also make their return after missing the URC semi-final against Leinster a week ago.

They are part of a strong 30-man squad that travelled to South Africa on Monday. The squad consists of 17 forwards and 13 backs. South African lock Jean Kleyn and flyhalf Ben Healy will go through concussion return-to-play protocols this week after being removed during the semi-final win over Leinster. Snyman, along with Murray, captain Peter O'Mahony and Fekitoa were instrumental in breaking the Stormers' winning streak last time out in Cape Town, and their coach Graham Rowntree will be happy to have his injured players back.

Rowntree will announce his team on Friday. The Munster squad: Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley; Diarmuid Barron, Niall Scannell, Scott Buckley; Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa; Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.