Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, May 22, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Springbok RG Snyman back for Munster after missing URC semi-final

Munster’s Springbok lock RG Snyman

Munster’s Springbok lock RG Snyman. Photo: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Published 3h ago

Share

Cape Town — Springbok lock RG Snyman will be back to terrorise his compatriots after he was included in the Munster squad travelling to Cape Town to face the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship (URC) final on Saturday.

His return will be a boost for the Irish club as the experienced scrumhalf Conor Murray, centre Malakai Fekitoa and Calvin Nash also make their return after missing the URC semi-final against Leinster a week ago.

They are part of a strong 30-man squad that travelled to South Africa on Monday. The squad consists of 17 forwards and 13 backs.

South African lock Jean Kleyn and flyhalf Ben Healy will go through concussion return-to-play protocols this week after being removed during the semi-final win over Leinster.

Snyman, along with Murray, captain Peter O'Mahony and Fekitoa were instrumental in breaking the Stormers' winning streak last time out in Cape Town, and their coach Graham Rowntree will be happy to have his injured players back.

More on this

Rowntree will announce his team on Friday.

The Munster squad:

Forwards: Dave Kilcoyne, Jeremy Loughman, Josh Wycherley; Diarmuid Barron, Niall Scannell, Scott Buckley; Stephen Archer, Roman Salanoa; Tadhg Beirne, Jean Kleyn, RG Snyman, Fineen Wycherley; Gavin Coombes, John Hodnett, Alex Kendellen, Jack O’Donoghue, Peter O’Mahony.

Backs: Craig Casey, Ethan Coughlan, Conor Murray; Joey Carbery, Jack Crowley, Ben Healy; Malakai Fekitoa, Antoine Frisch, Rory Scannell; Shane Daly, Keith Earls, Mike Haley, Calvin Nash.

@Leighton_K

IOL Sport

Related Topics:

Munster RugbyUnited Rugby ChampionshipRugbyStormers

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe