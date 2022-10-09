Springbok Steven Kitshoff set to switch from Stormers to Ulster after Rugby World Cup

Cape Town - Springbok and Stormers loosehead prop Steven Kitshoff is reportedly set to join Ulster after the 2023 World Cup. While Kitshoff is contracted to the Stormers until 2024, he could join the Irish club sooner, with reports stating that the defending United Rugby Championship winners have given the World Cup-winner the greenlight should he choose to do so.

Story continues below Advertisement

Ulster released a statement on Saturday sating that 'negotiations are at an advanced phase’ and that the player is set to join the province next season on a three-year deal. While they did not reveal the identity of the player, various media reports suggested it would be the 30-year-old Kitshoff.

The statement from Ulster read: "The calibre of the Ulster Rugby front row has been strengthened for the long-term with the recruitment of world class props to supplement and support the development of the province’s young homegrown players over the next four years. “Negotiations are at an advanced phase with a player that is a proven winner on the biggest stage, who will join the province next season on a three-year deal following Rugby World Cup 2023. Ahead of this highly anticipated arrival in Belfast, equally hard-edged scrummager - Scotland international and British & Irish Lion, Rory Sutherland - will join the province from next week on a short-term deal to reinforce squad depth at loosehead.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Both signings not only provide significant international quality to the squad but will also play a key role in developing Ulster’s senior and academy front rows in the years to come." @WynonaLouw IOL Sport