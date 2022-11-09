Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Stormers captain and Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff to join Ulster after World Cup

Stormers' captain Steven Kitshoff in action during a United Rugby Championship game against Connacht

Stormers' captain Steven Kitshoff in action during a United Rugby Championship game against Connacht. Photo: Evan Treacy/INPHO/Shutterstock/BackpagePix

Published 2h ago

Share

London — South Africa's World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff is to join Ulster on a three-year deal after the 2023 World Cup in France, the Irish province announced Wednesday.

Kitshoff (30) helped the Springboks become world champions when they defeated England in the final in Japan three years ago.

Story continues below Advertisement

"As one of the best players in his position in the game right now, he will bring a world-class edge to our front-row which will benefit our squad now, and in the development of our younger players as they come through the Ulster system," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.

More on this

"His set-piece excellence and the physical edge to his play will, together with his winning mindset, be a real asset to us when he joins us next season."

Kitshoff said: “I’m really looking forward to making the move to Belfast next year. I know, from everything I’ve heard, that when I line up for the first time in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium, it’s going to be a really special moment."

Earlier this year, Kitshoff captained the Cape Town-based Stormers to the inaugural United Rugby Championship title when they beat the Bulls in the final at Cape Town Stadium in June.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Stormers have begun this season’s campaign in fine fashion, and currently find themselves fourth in the overall table after six games played, and second in the South African conference on equal points with the Bulls, but with a game in hand.

AFP

Related Topics:

Ulster RugbyUnited Rugby ChampionshipRugbyStormers

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP