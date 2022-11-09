Stormers captain and Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff to join Ulster after World Cup

London — South Africa's World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff is to join Ulster on a three-year deal after the 2023 World Cup in France, the Irish province announced Wednesday. Kitshoff (30) helped the Springboks become world champions when they defeated England in the final in Japan three years ago.

"As one of the best players in his position in the game right now, he will bring a world-class edge to our front-row which will benefit our squad now, and in the development of our younger players as they come through the Ulster system," said Ulster head coach Dan McFarland.



"His set-piece excellence and the physical edge to his play will, together with his winning mindset, be a real asset to us when he joins us next season." Kitshoff said: “I’m really looking forward to making the move to Belfast next year. I know, from everything I’ve heard, that when I line up for the first time in front of a home crowd at Kingspan Stadium, it’s going to be a really special moment." Earlier this year, Kitshoff captained the Cape Town-based Stormers to the inaugural United Rugby Championship title when they beat the Bulls in the final at Cape Town Stadium in June.

