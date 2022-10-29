Stormers’ comeback URC win over Lions befitting of a Shakespeare script

Durban – It was Shakespeare who said, “uneasy lies the head that wears the crown” and Stormers coach John Dobson would concur as his champion team was given a torrid time by the tenacious Lions at Ellis Park in Johannesburg on Saturday before hurling themselves over the line to win 31-22. The Lions’ resurgence in this second URC has been based on their stout tackling, thanks to their defence coach, the Bok legend Jacque Fourie, and for three-quarters of the game they thwarted the Stormers’ X-factor men, but the champions kept plugging away and in the end eased home for a bonus-point win.

The Stormers were scrambling on defence from the outset as the Lions burst out of the blocks and on not one but two occasions, strong running by Henco van Wyk — the new kid on the block, who has just been called up to the SA A team — forced the Stormers into conceding penalties for Jaden Hendrikse to convert into an early 6-0 lead.



The Stormers hit back via a strong finish from close quarters by right wing Angelo Davids, but as the free-flowing game was about to be interrupted by the infernal water break, Hendrikse nailed his third penalty for a 9-7 lead. But the young flyhalf undid his good work with the boot when he was yellow-carded for a high tackle on scrumhalf Paul de Wet, and the ensuing penalty was nailed by Libbok. But the lead was back with the home team a few minutes later when Sanele Nohamba landed a penalty (in the absence of Hendrikse) and the little scrumhalf pushed it out to 15-10 as the game hit the half-hour mark, and as Hendrikse returned from the bin.

The Lions then exploded into a commanding 22-10 lead just before half time when the red-hot Van Wyk blasted over for a try that was made by a good break by flank Emmanuel Tshituka. Manie Libbok’s delicious kick creates carnage 🎯



The Stormers changed their front row ten minutes into the second half and immediately their struggling lineout settled down, and from good lineout possession, the pack rumbled over, but the try was disallowed because of obstruction. But they did score moments later when another of this country’s new brigade, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, cashed in on a chip over the defence by Libbok, and then after a period in which they stoically defended their line, they broke out and Clayton Blommetjies ghosted through the defence and the conversion gave the visitors a 24-22 lead with ten minutes to go. Van Wyk then blotted his copybook with a high tackle in his 22, the Stormers kicked to the corner and Nama Xaba blasted over to cement the win.