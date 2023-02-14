Stormers don’t have psychological hold over Bulls but Cornal Hendricks warns against complacency

Cape Town - The Stormers do not necessarily have a psychological hold over them, although the Bulls are keen to break their hoodoo against the Cape side. In four matches in the United Rugby Championship (URC), the Bulls haven’t been victorious over their rivals from down south, but the team feels this Saturday is a perfect opportunity, in front of their home crowd, to change their fortunes.

Cornal Hendricks, the Bulls’ versatile backline player, says they have a couple of plans up their sleeve to stop the domination of the defending champions. “One can’t run away from the fact that the Stormers are a very good team,” the Springbok said. “Especially over the last two years, they’ve become a strong team. I won’t say they have a psychological hold on us, it’s just that you have to give credit where it is due and they were the better team.

“We are working on plans to give our best showing against them. We’ve always had good contests. This weekend we want to make use of the home ground advantage. Playing at Loftus is always special to us.” ALSO READ: Ruhan Nel, Dan du Plessis a throwback to Stormers’ Jean de Villiers-Jacque Fourie midfield era According to Hendricks, having a couple of weeks off did the team good and there’s renewed energy after returning to training.

The Bulls have a couple of tough assignments ahead in the URC starting with the North-South derby against the Stormers. They currently occupy fourth spot on the log and will be eager to remain in the top four for a home play-off. But staying there is easier said than done, especially when facing a Stormers side who have been dominant in local rugby matches. The Capetonians are undefeated against South African opposition since December 2021, with their last loss coming against the Lions. The Stormers beat the Bulls thoroughly in December when they ran out 37-27 victors in the DHL Stadium.

Hendricks added that it is good to have their mentor and Director of Rugby Jake White back in the fold, especially ahead of this big clash. White recently returned to action after a serious illness. “He was supposed to rest but he stays a step ahead of us (the players) and our opponents. He’s been making plans since he was home. When he is here everything feels as it should. It’s so good to have coach Jake back. ALSO READ: John Dobson v Jake White: Expect fireworks when Stormers and Bulls go head-to-head

“He plays a big role in everything we do at the union.” Although the Bulls are currently fourth on the log and the Stormers occupy the second place, Hendricks says one can’t read too much into log positions. Especially if you take into consideration how the teams started the inaugural URC season but still ended up playing in the final in 2022. “It’s always good to see South African teams in the top four or five. The Stormers are a good side but I’m obviously playing in the Bulls team so I back us. We have some plans up our sleeve and I am positive it will work out.