Stormers expecting different challenge than the Bulls when they face Lions

Durban — Last December, it was a defeat to the Lions in Cape Town that proved a turning point for the Stormers, who kicked on to win the United Rugby Championship title, but they by no means want to go through the learning process again when they host the Lions on Saturday. That defeat galvanised the Stormers and they did not lose another match in the competition and in the current campaign, the only match they have lost was away to Cardiff.

Marvin Orie is one of the players who went through the pain of that defeat and he says going into Saturday’s derby, his team needs to keep hungry after playing so well to beat the Bulls last week. “Our set-piece went really well against the Bulls,” Orie said. “The lineouts and scrums were good. The courage and energy that we played with were really good, but I think the Lions will be a different challenge — they are a completely different team to the Bulls.” Orie spent four seasons with the Lions after joining them in 2017 from the Bulls and he knows just how tough the Joburgers can be.

“The Lions are renowned for their exciting brand of rugby,” the Springbok lock said. “That is still the case, even with a lot of personnel changes in the team. “They have a lot of new exciting young talent. There’s a lot of energy and I think they will bring that energy on Saturday. They seem to have a lot of courage, in the way they give the ball air, try new things and express themselves. “They have a strong set-piece as well. They have always been known for having a strong scrum and the lineouts will also be a big challenge. I am sure we will be able to match that energy, nullify it and impose ourselves on them.”

If the Stormers can tame the Lions, it will mean they finish the year unbeaten in Cape Town and it will be exactly a year since they lost that home game to the Lions. “That was my first game back from being involved in the national team on the November tour and I felt I wasn’t up to standard in that match,” Orie recalled “Funnily enough, according to the statistics, we dominated most areas. Unfortunately, that doesn’t always translate into points or a win, as it proved in that game.

“At that stage of the season, it was good timing to get a lesson and show us all the areas we needed to improve on. “It wasn’t a nice experience, but it was needed at the time. “I think the Lions will take confidence from that.”